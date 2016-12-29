Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, 6 others temporarily suspended from PPA

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Source: PTI/File) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Source: PTI/File)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu was temporarily suspended from Peoples’ Party of Arunachal on Thursday along with six other lawmakers for alleged anti-party activities. According to news agency PTI, Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein and 5 other MLAs were suspended from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect. The five other MLAs are Zingnu Namchom (Namsai), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Jambey Tashi (Lumla)and Kamlung Mossang (Miao). Due to the latest development, Khandu now ceases to be the leader of the PPA Legislature Party.

PPA President Kahfa Bengia said in an order that the MLAs were being placed under temporary suspension with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings. He also said that he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross “anti-party” activities.

Bengia further directed party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any members failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party. The PPA is a member of the North East Democratic Alliance, a political coalition formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party along with other regional parties.

Khandu had replaced Nabam Tuki as the Congress CM, following a dissident campaign in July. Later in October, 43 Congress MLAs, including the CM has defected to join PPA, a regional political player in Arunachal. It had played a crucial role in ousting the Congress government in the state earlier in 2016.

