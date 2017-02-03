Arunachal CM forms Group of Secretaries (GOS) in 6 themes 

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo) Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has constituted a Group of Secretaries (GOS) in six different themes to translate his vision for the state to reality. Khandu has sought ideas and suggestions from the GoS in six broad themes viz Good Governance- Challenges and opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal as the Organic Hub and fruit bowl of India, Arunachal as the centre for wellness, spiritual and adventure tourism, Employment generation and skill development, health and education – quality access to all and Land – can its resource potential to be unlocked?

The Group of Secretaries would work out a detail plan in their respective themes and present to the government shortly, an official communiqué informed in Itanagar on Friday. A meeting of GoS was convened on Friday by Chief Secretary who categorically briefed the secretaries to deliver their best in suggesting the government with suitable and viable suggestions so that the vision plan of making Arunachal a front runner state is achieved, the communiqué added.