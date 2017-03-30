More trouble for TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar, second molestation case filed against him

Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation. Founder of The Viral Fever, Anurabh Kumar was accused of molestation.

In another setback to TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar, another complaint was registered at Mumbai’s Versova Police station on charges of molestation. This is the second complaint against the accused. Earlier in the day, Kumar was summoned by the Mumbai Police for his statement in the case. A victim came forward to lodge a complaint against the accused and a case under Section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC was registered against him. “Based on the complaint of a victim, a case under Section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC has been registered… against Arunabh Kumar,” Mumbai Police said.

Earlier this month, an anonymous blog post by the name of ‘Indian Fowler’ had emerged, alleging that Arunabh Kumar had molested her during her tenure in the organisation.

However, no formal complaint was registered against Kumar at that point of time. TVF had denied all the allegations against Kumar in an official statement. “All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations,” the statement said.

