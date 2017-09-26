‘He was a great mix of creative writing & political philosophy’

Grieving family and friends of Arun Sadhu outside his residence in Kalanagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Grieving family and friends of Arun Sadhu outside his residence in Kalanagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Renowned Marathi author and senior journalist Arun Sadhu (76) passed away at 4 am on Monday in Mumbai. He breathed his last at Sion Hospital where he was admitted following a heart attack. Sadhu was admitted on Sunday in a critical condition with cardiac failure and cardiomyopathy. He was put on ventilator support. According to dean in-charge Dr Jayshree Mondkar, he already suffered from hypertension and diabetes that worsened his condition. “He had previously undergone angioplasty in our hospital and was undergoing regular check-ups. His heart condition was not good for last few days, and he got himself admitted,” Mondkar said. His body was brought to his Bandra residence Sahityaniwas, where prominent persons from all walks of life paid him rich tribute. Later, the family donated the body to J J Hospital in accordance to the wishes of Sadhu. Therefore, there were no final rites and ceremonies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Arun Sadhu’s novels Sinhasan and Mumbai Dinank are landmarks in Marathi literature. He wrote on contemporary issues, and the problems of metropolitan life very effectively. He guided generations of journalists. His demise is sad. I offer my deep condolences and share the sorrow of his family and friends.”

Sadhu, the winner of the Sahitya Akademi award, had made a lasting impression through his in-depth writing on serious social and political subjects. The powerful language and insight in every literary work, which was always well-researched, depicting the aliveness of the characters in his every novel marked his writings. Although his novels received huge accolades, it was Sinhasan (Throne) that had captured the imagination of people for its outstanding plot and power of words which flowed from the pen of a writer who had personally and very closely experienced and witnessed the working of politicians and governments. The novel was based on politics and corruption. It highlighted the deep nexus and strong network between politicians, trade union leaders, and industries.

Simplicity was the hallmark of the author. Leading an ordinary life and holding to principles and values, Sadhu never hesitated to speak the truth. Known for being soft-spoken, he abhorred violence and would often, through his writings and commentary, make a powerful point. Sadhu worked in various English newspaper including The Statesman and Free Press Journal, where he reported daily events and analysed the socio-economic and political developments in the state. Till recently, he continued as a freelancer penning articles in popular Marathi and English dailies.

A little boy’s journey from a village in Achalpur in Paratwada (Vidarbha) to an editor of an English daily, and successful author is an extraordinary feat. It was on outcome of intellect and great hard work, Nirgudkar observed. From contemporary history to short stories, he has a long list of books. Apart from Sinhasan and Mumbai Dainik, his works include Kakasaheb Gadgil, Fidel Castro, Che Ani Kranti, Dragan Jaga Jhalyawar, Mukhawata, Shodyatra, Pphot, Bahishkurt, Trishanku and Tisri Kranti. While Padgam was a play, Glanirbhavati Bharat was a book of short stories. He also co-scripted the film on life and works of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar along with Daya Pawar and Sooni Taraporevala.

Former editor and political commentator Bharatkumar Raut said, “Sadhu was a great mix of creative writing and political philosophy. His novels Sinhasan and Mumbai Dinank are milestones in Marathi literature. He was a scholarly writer who came across as a warm-hearted human being. Though he always moved in literary circles, he kept aloof from petty politics.” Sadhu is survived by his wife Aruna who is dedicated to social work. He has two daughters Suvarna and Shefali. A condolence meet has been organised at DoCJ in Ranade Institute campus, Fergusson College Road, at 5 pm Tuesday. It will be presided over by veteran journalist and former head of the department SK Kulkarni.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App