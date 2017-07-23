Faces On The Fringes Of News: Arun Pandey, 51, Senior Horticulture Inspector, Dehradun

Uttarakhand has around three lakh government employees, and about 75,000 vacant posts, which means the employees are working extra. At least 70,000-80,000 of them are above 50 years of age. Uttarakhand has around three lakh government employees, and about 75,000 vacant posts, which means the employees are working extra. At least 70,000-80,000 of them are above 50 years of age.

1. Do you agree with this drive against “inefficient government employees”?

This is not a new rule, the order has been in existence since 2003 (but never implemented). But the new BJP government is taking decisions to show the public that it’s doing some work. Also, it is following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government (in Uttar Pradesh), which issued a similar order.

2. Are you afraid that the evaluation won’t be fair?

A screening committee would finalise names of employees who would be made to take compulsory retirement. But who will evaluate the performance of officials in the committee? A representative from the State Employees’ Joint Council must be given representation in the panel.

3. How many employees would fall under the order this year?

Uttarakhand has around three lakh government employees, and about 75,000 vacant posts, which means the employees are working extra. At least 70,000-80,000 of them are above 50 years of age.

4. Will the scrutiny help improve the output of departments?

The performance of all government employees is evaluated in their Annual Confidential Report, done by three officials each. There’s no need for another rule.

5. What does the order mean for a government employee?

The order says, ‘Ache prashasan ke liye yeh aavashyak hai ki mritpraaya lakdi ko kaat diya jaye (For good administration it is essential that deadwood be chopped off)’. What does such language even mean? Most of us are the only breadwinners in our families.

