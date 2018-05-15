Arun Jaitley’s kidney transplant surgery successful: AIIMS

BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitender Singh visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley after the surgery. BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitender Singh visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley after the surgery.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS on Monday was successful, the hospital said, adding that both the minister and his donor were recovering.

Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of the media and protocol division said, “Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs underwent renal transplant surgery today at AIIMS Delhi. The surgery has been succesful. Both the recipient and donor and stable and recovering well.”

AIIMS sources said Jaitley was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after the surgery and is likely to remain in the hospital for 10-15 days. PTI reported that the donor was a middle-aged woman, a distant relative of Jaitley.

The surgery was carried out at the cardio-thoracic centre by a team of 20 people, comprising former chief of AIIMS renal transplant division Sandeep Guleria, currently working with Apollo Hospital, surgeon V K Bansal, nephrologist Sandeep Mahajan and AIIMS Director Randip Guleria. Sandeep Guleria is the brother of Randeep Guleria and a family friend of the minister’s.

BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Jitender Singh visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley after the surgery.

