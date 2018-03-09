Arun Jaitley’s comparison of Andhra with Bihar a factor behind TDP’s exit: MP

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (File) Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (File)

A TDP parliamentarian said today that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley comparing Andhra Pradesh to Bihar to deny the southern state the special category state status “angered” the people and was one of the factors behind the party’s decision to pull out its ministers of the central government.

“The Union Finance Minister in a press meet compared Andhra Pradesh to Bihar to deny Andhra Pradesh a special category state status and that also contributed in our party president (and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu) announcing the resignations of two ministers,” he said, adding that it hurt the sentiments and angered the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“When you make such comparison, there arises a question why should we give special status to AP while having a state more backward, Bihar. This is wrong. They angered the people, ministers and the chief minister. It was a promise made in Parliament and the comparison was not right,” TDP Rajya Sabha MP T G Venkatesh told reporters.

To a query on whether special category state status would be granted to Andhra Pradesh, Jaitley at a press conference on March 7 had said “Why not Bihar? Why not Jharkhand? Central Government has to look at 29 states.”

Under relentless opposition attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling TDP pulled out of the Modi government yesterday. President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the resignations of Telugu Desam Party ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and Y S Chowdary.

Raju today for the first time joined his party MPs in a protest inside the Parliament Complex raising their demand.

The ministers after their resignations yesterday said that they would now have “more freedom” to protest for the rights of Andhra Pradesh.

