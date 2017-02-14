Arun Jaitley will be chief guest in Jharkhand Investors Summit 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would be the Chief Guest in the ‘Momentum Jharkhand: Global Investors Summit’ in Ranchi which would also be attended by Ratan Tata, Kumar Manglam Birla and Gautam Adani. The two-day summit would begin in Ranchi on February 16. “For the first time such a summit is being organised in Jharkhand. It is important for branding of state and employment generation,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das told a press conference in Ranchi on Tuesday.

He said Jharkhand has turned into investment destination and the Global Investors Summit is the first time since its creation sixteen years ago. Jharkhand is endowed with natural resources, both mineral and forest, yet there were problems of poverty, employment, migration and extremism, Das said. It has 40 per cent of mineral resources of the country and industrious human resource. So the government decided to inform the industrialists from other states and foreign countries after making policies, he informed.

“And we invited them. I am happy that many investors from India/abroad are coming for the summit,” he said. On his visiting foreign countries, Das said it was also learning process and he gave an example as to how Singapore has zero tolerance to corruption, tax on everything and the city being clean and attracted industries and tourism.

He said the government first prepared policies and then went to other states and foreign countries to inform about the policies. He termed the textile as the best policy and liked by investors. Saying that several good MoUs had been signed in the previous 14 years of Jharkhand creation but could not take off due to political instability.

The Chief Minister said investors would come only when there are good policies, good economy and political stability and in the past two years development had taken place -Jharkhand finished fourth in the country in growth and the state could be a central point of commerce in the country. Any investor coming to make investments wanted security guarantee and in the last two years significant decline has been registered in law and order problems and the state would be freed from naxalism in 2017. Industry Secretary Sunil Burnwal said 9524 delegations have registered for the Summit so far.