Arun Jaitley undergoes tests, surgery likely today in AIIMS

Sources said that formalities pertaining to a donor kidney have also been completed. (File) Sources said that formalities pertaining to a donor kidney have also been completed. (File)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening for a kidney transplant surgery, was kept under at least a one-day observation period after a series of medical tests, said sources.

Sources maintained that keeping a kidney transplant patient under a day’s observation was a routine medical procedure and the surgery is likely to be done on Sunday. “There is a case of certain infections. It was due to this reason that he was kept in a controlled environment. Those infections haven’t been completely treated and the surgery can’t take place without that since a person’s immunity is a key factor in the case of a transplant.” AIIMS sources added that formalities pertaining to a donor kidney have also been completed.

Jaitley, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted.

According to AIIMS sources, the surgery is likely to be performed by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo Hospital, brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley. Sources maintained that Jaitley had complained of respiratory distress about a month ago, following which physicians asked for an X-ray of his lungs which yielded “no abnormalities”. Following the X-ray, doctors asked for an MRI that indicated the build up of fluid in Jaitley’s lungs, an indication of kidney disease, said sources.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App