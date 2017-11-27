Arun Jaitley to textile traders: ‘Want people to get into habit of paying taxes’

“The biggest challenge in our country is that the tax paying habit has to be increased… The economic behaviour of people cannot be changed by pushing them or lathicharge. It has to be done gently. We should have an efficient system… Harassment of multiple taxes have been removed. We have crossed major hurdles and only procedural problem is left and we are working on it,” Jaitley told delegates of different sectors of textile industry here. He also invited textile delegates from Surat to Delhi and understand the procedural system.

Before starting his addressing the delegates, the Finance Minister allowed the delegates to put forward their issues. Bharat Gandhi, chairperson of the Federation of Indian Art Silk Weaving Industry said, “We are happy that tax on fabric has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and even the 18 per cent tax on the yarn has been reduced to 12 per cent. We want import of fabrics of pure silk should be covered under higher tax slab, which would benefit local manufacturers and traders.”

Manoj Agrawal, president of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, requested, “We have to file GST return monthly, and it becomes difficult for us so kindly make it quarterly. There are many states which are not accepting e-Way bills… Our request is to remove the reverse charge mechanism as small traders will face loss.”

Textile trader Sunil Jain said, “The GST portal is not working properly and it is complicated. It should be made simpler. We are traders working in the textile industry of Surat and we are supporters of the BJP. With the imposition of GST, we have faced a great loss in our business. Despite all this, we will support the BJP in the upcoming elections.”

Replying to the issues raised by the delegates, Jaitley said: “From January 1 onwards, the entire country will be covered under e-Way bill system and majority of problems faced by different sections of business communities will be resolved. Our priority is to encourage business activities and simplify the system.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App