Arun Jaitley to take oath for new Rajya Sabha term on Sunday

Union minister Arun Jaitley (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Union minister Arun Jaitley (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will Sunday take oath for his new term at the Rajya Sabha. The ceremony will take place in the chambers of Upper House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at 11 am.

Jaitley, on April 9, underwent dialysis at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was discharged soon after. The Union Minister has been working from home.

The 65-year-old was put through a series of medical tests in the days leading up to the dialysis. Doctors had said that dialysis becomes necessary when kidneys start to fail, so as to decrease waste and toxin residue build up in the body. In such a case, the success rate of the surgery and recovery increases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd