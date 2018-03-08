Arun Jaitley to seek re-election to Rajya Sabha from UP

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File photo)

FINANCE MINISTER Arun Jaitley, whose Rajya Sabha term from Gujarat is coming to an end, will contest elections to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. While Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be contesting from Bihar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will do so from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP’s central election committee announced on Wednesday. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will contest from Maharashtra. While Pradhan is currently a member from Bihar, Javadekar is from Madhya Pradesh.

The party on Wednesday announced the names of eight Union ministers and one general secretary for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in various states. All others — apart from Jaitley, Pradhan and Javadekar — will contest from the states they have been elected from.

Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will contest from Madhya Pradesh and J P Nadda from Himachal Pradesh, the party said in a statement. The other two Union ministers, Parshottam Rupala and Manusukh Mandaviya, will contest from Gujarat. Bhupender Yadav, the party’s general secretary, will again contest from Rajasthan.

The BJP is expected to increase its strength as 58 seats are going for elections on March 23. BJP’s impressive performance in the past two years would have a favourable impact on the party. The current strength of the BJP in the 239-member house is 58 and the NDA has 82.

The number of seats falling vacant are — Uttar Pradesh(10), Maharashtra and Bihar (6 each), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (5 each), Karnataka and Gujarat (4 each), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan (3 each), Jharkhand( 2) and Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand (1 each).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has decided to re-nominate Jaya Bachchan for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

