Arun Jaitley to leave for two-day Saudi Arabia visit tonight

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will go on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to co-chair the 12th India-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The JCM will be held at Riyadh, and the delegation leaves tonight, an official statement said on Saturday.

On February 18, Jaitley along with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia will open the ‘Saudi-Indian Business Council’, it said, adding that the same day he will visit the ‘India Pavillion’ at the Saudi National Heritage and Cultural Festival Janadriyah.

Jaitley will meet with the Saudi Minister of Trade & Investment, Majid Al-Qassabi on February 19 to discuss the bilateral issues.

He is also likely to meet other high level Saudi dignitaries as well during his visit.

He will return to New Delhi in the evening of February 19.

