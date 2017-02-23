Arun Jaitley to embark on 5-day UK visit, meet investors, CEOs

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will embark on a 5-day visit to the United Kingdom, beginning on Friday, during which he will meet foreign investors and chief executives of British companies. On Saturday, the finance minister will deliver a talk at London School of Economics on ‘Transforming India: Vision for the Next Decade’.

Watch what else is making news:

Jaitley will attend a reception being organised by industry chamber Ficci, the British Council and the Indian High Commission in the UK on Sunday, February 26. The following day, the minister will attend a London Stock Exchange event followed by a roundtable meeting with prospective issuers and leading investors and fintech leaders, among others.

Later in the day, Jaitley will have business interaction with over 100 senior business leaders from the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC). He will also call on the UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The finance minister will also attend a reception to be hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in the evening on Monday.

On February 28, Jaitley will also meet with his UK counterpart, the Chancellor of Exchequer. It will be followed by a meeting with CEOs, to be organised by the Confederation of British Industry, before Jaitley leaves back for home in the evening on the same day. Jaitley will arrive in Delhi on March 1 after wrapping up his 5-day official visit to the UK.