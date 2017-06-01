Arun Jaitley on three years of Modi govt: ‘Restored credibility of economy’

Related News
A day after India’s GDP growth slowed down to just above six per cent in the January-March quarter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, speaking on three years of the Modi government, said reforms introduced in the last years helped restore the credibility of the economy.
Saying that India was nowhere on the global radar three years ago, Jaitley claimed the Modi government inherited a “weak” economy.
“Last three years were challenging for the entire world on economic front. Three years ago, there was slowdown in policy reform and structural changes in India. The system we inherited was weak in terms of credibility mainly due to corruption and indecisiveness,” he said.
Jaitley said the reforms introduced by the government has made it possible to curb corruption. “In the last three years, we have restored the credibility of the economy,” he said.
Reforms also ensured that India became the biggest recipient of FDI, he added.
On the slowdown in the GDP growth, Jaitley said: “There are several factors which affect GDP. Even before demonetisation, there was some slowdown. I do believe, that in the current global situation, a 7 to 8% growth which is at the moment an Indian normal, is a reasonable growth. I don’t see any adverse impact of the GST.”
Speaking on India’s exports, Jaitley cited the slowdown in global trade, “protectionism” and “geo-political uncertainties”
“Trade has decreased across the world and this has impacted exports,” Jaitley said.
On demonetisation, he said it helped quash the parallel economy in the country. “We set a new normal after demonetisation. It is no longer safe to deal in cash. We have shown decisiveness in policy making. Earlier, there was a parallel, shadow economy heavily depending on cash. We have ended that. There is now a greater focus on digitisation. The tax payers’ base has increased, post our reforms against black money,” he said.
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:54 pmwonder how bhakts have capacity to accept any lie from their mastersReply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:54 pmCan anybody respond, after 30SEP17 bill enforced, which Gvnt org responsibility, to check the correct aplliance of Article 75(6) of SRI Cons ution, in the way of the enactment avalable at HM visible? [The] Indian TV lovers (homemakers and wifes) can contribute a lot of fun into families after few answers. Riddle.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:53 pmBIGGEST JOKE OF THE DAYReply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:48 pmMoron FM blaming demo effect on global trade, he dont have guts to accept the reality, Cash is no longer safe LOL, Can he give ure the Credit Card and other digital money transaction are safe.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:46 pmCrushing the lower and the middle classes. Today petrol price is gone by RS. 1.50.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:45 pmThis was just what was expected. Tall claims without any achievements at all. Stop blabbering Jutely.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:42 pmYes. He is correct. Dr. Manmohansingh said what will be the impact of Demonetisation on our economy. Mr Jaitley and PM never accepted it. In fact they were ridicu Dr. after producing a manipulated GDP figures. Now, the economy even defied the manipulations of the government. Govt. has accepted that it is nosediving. And our Finance Minister says the government has "restored credibility of economy". Yes. He is right. Economy defied to be manipulated any further. It has now "restored credibility".Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:33 pmhow? 1./ demo leads to precariousness of the Rupee. 2/ Demo a failure-97 currency back but it did help u win becaus eof gullibility of the masses and our romanticism with "sacrifices" for the greater good. 3/ JObs decreasing 4/ no longer the fastest growing economy i want to say stop playing to the gallery and focus on achieving goals rather than foo peopleReply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 12:32 pmLOL! LOL! LOL!Reply
