Arun Jaitley suffering from kidney-related ailment, Arvind Kejriwal wishes speedy recovery

Arun Jaitley however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection.(Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Arun Jaitley however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of infection.(Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that he is suffering from kidney-related problems and other infections and is undergoing treatment. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” he tweeted.

Reacting to this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to wish Jaitley a speedy recovery.

The 65-year-old politician was brought to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent diagnostic tests. Doctors indicated that it was a kidney-related ailment. “Jaitley is likely to undergo kidney transplant and it is learnt that formalities for a donor kidney have been completed,” PTI quoted a source at AIIMS as saying.

I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 5, 2018

Depending on doctors’ advice, Jaitley may be admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower at AIIMS. Nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley, is likely to operate him.

We wish a speedy recovery to Sh Arun Jaitley ji http://t.co/719vWoJR9B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 5, 2018

Jaitley, however, has not yet been hospitalised but has been advised to avoid going out in public for fear of catching infection. He has not been attending office since Monday and even skipped taking oath after being re-elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. 53 out of 58 newly-elected or re-elected members took oath of office during the last two days and Jaitley was one of the five members who have not taken oath.

Sources said Jaitley’s present condition may be a fallout of the bariatric surgery he had undergone soon after the BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014. He underwent the surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. It was first performed at Max Hospital, but he then had to be shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

Though he has not been attending office since Monday, he is clearing files from his residence, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Jaitley suffers from chronic diabetes and also undergone a heart surgery several years ago. He is a key member of PM Modi’s cabinet and presented his fifth and the present NDA government’s final full budget on February 1.

His ill-health has led to cancellation of domestic public appearances as well as foreign visits. While he did not appear at at least two public events in the past one week where he was listed as a speaker, Jaitley’s visit to London next week has been cancelled, they said.

The Finance minister had last month skipped a meeting of finance ministers from the group of 20 countries in Argentina. He was scheduled to attend the 10th UK-India Economic And Financial Dialogue in London next week. He was also scheduled to deliver a talk on ‘Looking Ahead to 2022: India’s Global Vision’ at Chatham House, a policy think tank, on April 12, which has now been cancelled.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App