Arun Jaitley seeks action against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘blatant perjury’

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday filed an application in the Delhi High Court to take action as per law against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “for making a false statement and filing a false affidavit”. According to the plea filed by Jaitley’s counsel Manik Dogra, Kejriwal had committed “blatant perjury” to “defeat the end of justice”. It said that during cross-examination on May 17, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani had used offensive, abusive and per se defamatory words against Jaitley. He later said this was done on Kejriwal’s instructions.

Kejriwal, in a reply, denied giving any instructions. But Jethmalani subsequently gave interviews saying that during a conversation, Kejriwal had used even more objectionable words against Jaitley. He also said Kejriwal had instructed him to use the words.

Underlining that as the CM, the onus was on Kejriwal to uphold the sanctity of the court, Jaitley’s plea said, “A blatant false and dishonest statement under oath by such a high functionary must attract severe and stringent punishment… Committing perjury before the court… is squarely covered under provisions of Section 340 of the CrPC, 1973.” Hence, Kejriwal had to be punished as per law, the plea said.

Justice Manmohan has issued a notice to Kejriwal, to be returned within four weeks. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 11.

