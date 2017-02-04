Arun Jaitley, Saugata Roy trade jibes over note ban Bill

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Lok Sabha witnessed an exchange between Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and TMC leader Saugata Roy when the latter opposed introduction of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill that seeks to end the liability of the RBI and government on currency notes withdrawn last November. When Roy opposed the introduction of the Bill, Jaitley said that the TMC veteran’s objection was something other than legislative competence. “His objection is that it is not a good Bill,” the minister said, citing rules. He argued that the nature of his objection did not allow Roy to speak.

Roy retorted: “I am within my rights to allow you not to speak. I am questioning his right to speak. He cannot speak at this stage. He has sought leave to introduce the Bill. I am questioning his right to speak… Let him go to Rajya Sabha and speak there.” Jaitley is a Rajya Sabha MP. Roy’s remarks provoked BJP MPs, some of whom stood up to protest. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asked the Speaker to expunge the remarks saying: “The Finance Minister has been a distinguished parliamentarian… He need not be questioned on those things.”

When allowed to speak, Roy said the Bill was “illegal” as PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation statement came without any notification, and that it should have come from the RBI. “It is outside the minister’s legislative competence. It (Bill) is anti-national… Having never been a member of this House, he does not understand its rules,” he said.

Jaitley said the TMC leader was “incorrect” in several aspects and cited the law under which the demonetisation notification was introduced to assert that due process was followed. “The 8th November notification by which high denomination currency ceases to be a legal tender was under Section 26(2). The RBI Act is competent to pass that order and therefore, he stands corrected on the second ground also,” Jaitley said. “It will add to his parliamentary experience as now he is getting to learn,” he added.

Earlier, N K Premachandran of RSP raised objection to the government’s move to withdraw the Payment of Wages Amendment Bill, 2016, saying a Bill cannot be withdrawn because “there is no substantial alteration or material change” from the Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said the new Bill was to ensure transparency.