Arun Jaitley reviews security situation in J&K

Defence minister Arun Jaitley and Army chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday chaired a high-level security meeting in Srinagar. The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) was discussed at the meeting, where commanders were asked to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the LoC. This was the first such meeting in Srinagar in recent months since tension has escalated along the LoC and in south Kashmir.

An Army spokesperson said that the commanders apprised the Defence Minister of various measures taken to strengthen the robust counter-infiltration grid along the LoC. “He was also briefed on the close coordination among all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region,” the spokesperson said.

He said that Jaitley lauded valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervour of soldiers serving in challenging situations for national integrity, which the entire country was proud of. “(The) Defence Minister urged all to ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements,’’ he said.

Jaitley was also briefed about the situation in the four districts of South Kashmir, where many local youths have joined militancy. The cordon and search operations were discussed as well.

