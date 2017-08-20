Arun Jaitley reviews operational readiness of Western Naval Command

Arun Jaitley was briefed on the operational readiness of the command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security, the spokesperson said. (File Photo) Arun Jaitley was briefed on the operational readiness of the command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security, the spokesperson said. (File Photo)

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reviewed the operational readiness of the Western Naval Command and interacted with senior naval officers here today. On his visit to the command headquarters, he was received by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command.

The defence minister was also presented a Naval Guard of Honour, an official spokesperson said. Jaitley then interacted with the Commander-in-Chief Western Naval Command and senior Navy officers.

He was briefed on the operational readiness of the command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security, the spokesperson said.

