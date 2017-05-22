Jethmalani’s ‘crook’ remark prompts Jaitley to file second defamation suit against Kejriwal: How the hearings have transpired

Ram Jethmalani and Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Ram Jethmalani and Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has filed a second defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This one was filed on account of a statement made by the latter’s counsel senior advocate Ram Jethmalani when he described the former as a crook. Prior to this episode, Jethmalani and Jaitley have locked horns in a defamation case filed by the latter against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A barrage of arguments and counterarguments have heated up the hearings consistently. Jethmalani is defending Kejriwal in the case. But, the finance minister, an experienced lawyer in his own right, has mostly been on the back foot against Jethmalani. Jaitley was seeking compensation for Rs 10 crore for defamation against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders. However, after last Wednesday’s hearing, he is intent on claiming aggravated damages. Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders are accused in the case for statements alleging financial irregularities in the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) when Jaitley was in-charge.

Jethmalani’s cross-examination has created dramatic scenes in the courtrooms where he has raised issues like Jaitley’s knowledge of the English language, Civil Procedure Code to whether the minister had “personal feeling of greatness that cannot be quantified in fiscal measure”.

First day of cross-examination

When Jaitley introduced himself as a lawyer practicing since 1977 with experience of both civil and criminal cases, Jethmalani said that he was “more interested” in his “knowledge of civil law”.

Question: Raising the point that Jaitley was asking damages for a tort, which in civil, he argued, is known as slander of liber. “Entire plaint does not mention about slander or libel at any place.”

Answer: “The substance of the facts in the plaint is clear and so is the injury caused to my reputation.” Jaitley added that the damage done to his reputation was irreversible.

Question: “Are you going to tell us that any serious effort was made by you to reverse the alleged damage before filing this suit?

Answer: “My denials were a serious effort”.

Question: “You are evading the answer to this question that what serious efforts were made by you before filing the suit on the next day?” said Jethmalani.

Answer: “I have already answered this question.” This brought a stinging blow by Jethmalani.

Question: “I have not heard the answer to this question and please tell where you have answered this question?”” Jethmalani asked.

Answer: “I have already answered it. It is wrong to suggest that I am not telling that I made efforts but nobody believed me. It is wrong to suggest that it compelled me to make the statement that the damage is irreversible.

Question: “What is the meaning of unquantifiable damage used by you in the plaint?”

Answer: Jaitley said: “I believe that considering my stature, background and reputation, the loss caused to me and my reputation was so enormous that it could be considered unquantifiable.

Jethmalani’s counter: “In other words, it was your own personal feeling about your own greatness that it cannot be quantified in fiscal measure.”

Jaitley answered: “My view about my reputation was based on what my friends, well wishers and other people both privately and in the media, who had expressed an opinion on this subject.”

Question: “You have not suffered any monetary damage as a result of this and that is why you have called it ‘unquantifiable damage’. In other words, you neither lost any income nor money”

Answer: The loss of my reputation has been partly quantified in terms of money in my claim.

Question: “For which it is your only inner logic in mind and nothing objective, which you can share with the Court. What do you have to say?”

Answer: “A person’s reputation operates in the public space and so does the loss of reputation. In addition, it causes pain and mental distress to the person defamed, which it did in my case.”

On other questions, Jaitley had answered that “this was an instance when personal imputations questioning my integrity were made”.

On the second day, Jethmalani’s attacks became more sharp and direct. He tried to prove that Jaitley didn’t hold much esteem and reputation in public and hence Kejriwal and others could not have caused major damage to it.

Inflammatory questions were asked such as “Are you aware that I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to name you as a contestant from Amritsar?”

Question: Is it true that you put your reputation to test for the first time when you contested from Amritsar?

Answer: An election result is the outcome of several factors and not just one’s reputation.

Question: Can you assign any serious reason for which Bishan Singh Bedi made a complaint against you with the Prime Minister?

Answer: After he lost the election against me, the Association of which I was the President, had appointed him as the Chief Coach of the Delhi team for a period of three years. His appointment could not continue beyond that period. Nonetheless, I always maintained due courtesies.

On Wednesday’s hearing, things got out of hand. Jethmalani went on to call Jaitley a crook which prompted the finance minister to warn of asking for higher damages.

“”He (Arun Jaitley) is a crook and I will show this,” Jethmalani said, adding “Let the court note that I am doing this with my client’s consent.”

Jaitley retaliated saying: “If this is so, I would aggravate the charges against the defendant (Kejriwal),” Jaitley said, while adding adding that “there was a limit to personal malice”.

Jethmalani is a former BJP leader and was expelled from the party in 2013.

