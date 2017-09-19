Arun Jaitley slams Rahul Gandhi, says ’embarrassed’ over his remarks on dynasty politics in India

In a veiled reference to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday slammed the leader for saying that dynasty politics is in India’s character. In a statement to ANI, Jaitley said: “Mujhe sharam aayi jab Amreeka mein baith ke kaha gaya ki parivarvaad is desh ke svabhaav mein hai (I was embarrassed when someone sitting in America said that dynasty politics is in India’s character).”
Jaitley further said: “Some parties may think that being centered around dynasty is an asset but in the long run it becomes a burden.” Jaitley remarks come after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in UC Berkeley where he spoke about dynasty politics in India. In his speech, he had said, “Most parties in India have that problem. So don’t give us stick because Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. That is how India runs.” Also Read: Certain amount of arrogance crept into Congress in 2012, ended culture of conversation: Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley
Rahul Gandhi’s statement drew criticism from BJP president Amit Shah and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu a few days later. Naidu said dynasty and democracy can’t go together. “Dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people.” The Vice-President, however, steered clear from taking any names. “Not speaking about a party or person,” he added. Also Read: V-P Naidu says ‘dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people’
Amit Shah too slammed the Congress leader for his statement on dynastic politics when he said that his party has removed dynastic politics from India and introduced the politics of performance. “We do not believe in the politics of appeasement which is votebank politics. We have removed dynastic politics from India. We believe in the politics of performance.” Also Read: BJP has removed dynastic politics from India, says BJP President Amit Shah
Shah added that the Modi government showed political will in the last three years to take decisions unlike the previous Congress-led government which had suffered from policy paralysis.
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:57 pmjiska naam hi jhootly ho o sach sun ke embarrassed to hoga hiReply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:56 pmEvery day some or other ia coming out from yr Hawa Mahal built in 2014,do nt try to divert attention from burning issues.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:54 pmRahul really touched a raw nerve of the bhakts!!!Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:52 pmSpend time to fulfill yr poll demands instead of talking rubbish.Rahul is nothing ,his talk does nt matter to us. Reduce petrol price,talk abt jobs...Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:51 pmOn more than one occasion, Chinese leaders have mentioned that dealing with BJP is more difficult since they are more nationalist than the congress. What more certification do we need? If we are looking for freebies then we have to rot with the Gandhis.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:48 pmLooks like RAGa has ruffled the right feathers in BJP ... the whole sena is behind his remarks .. this also shows their insecurity after all failuresReply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:44 pmMr. Jaitley is blissfully (un)aware that we Indians are ashamed/embarrassed at his justifications of the stupid DEMONETIZATION act of this Government.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:42 pmSays who? Jaitley who never won any election can came via Rajya Sabha? How about BJP CMs and their kids who are in politics too?Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:54 pmThere is a very clear clarification for this comment given by Modi himself. No one is opposed to a son/daughter of a politician. They must have some merit though and be able to work hard. Vajpayee's niece was not given a ticket. Rahul is simply dumb.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:38 pmBJP dynasty list: Pankaj son of Rajnath. Anurag Thakur, son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Varun Gandhi, MP and son of party leader Maneka Gandhi, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of former union minister Pramod Mahajan, MP Yashwant Sinha’s son Jayant Kalyan Singh’s son Rajbir Singh Sahib Singh Verma’s son Parvesh Verma, an MLA, Dushyant Singh, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh’s son Abhishek The BJP has three allies – the Badal dynasty, the Thackeray dynasty and now the Paswan dynasty,” Only they will see congress that to Gandhi family, why double standard. People are watching.Reply
- Sep 19, 2017 at 4:45 pmBut no BJP dynasty rules or ruled India,----never before and not even now,---Jai hind.Reply
