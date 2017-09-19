Arun Jaitley slams Rahul Gandhi, says ’embarrassed’ over his remarks on dynasty politics in India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said he was embarrassed after the Congress vice-president’s remarks on dynasty politics. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said he was embarrassed after the Congress vice-president’s remarks on dynasty politics. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan

In a veiled reference to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday slammed the leader for saying that dynasty politics is in India’s character. In a statement to ANI, Jaitley said: “Mujhe sharam aayi jab Amreeka mein baith ke kaha gaya ki parivarvaad is desh ke svabhaav mein hai (I was embarrassed when someone sitting in America said that dynasty politics is in India’s character).”

Jaitley further said: “Some parties may think that being centered around dynasty is an asset but in the long run it becomes a burden.” Jaitley remarks come after Rahul Gandhi’s speech in UC Berkeley where he spoke about dynasty politics in India. In his speech, he had said, “Most parties in India have that problem. So don’t give us stick because Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. That is how India runs.” Also Read: Certain amount of arrogance crept into Congress in 2012, ended culture of conversation: Rahul Gandhi at UC Berkeley

Rahul Gandhi’s statement drew criticism from BJP president Amit Shah and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu a few days later. Naidu said dynasty and democracy can’t go together. “Dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people.” The Vice-President, however, steered clear from taking any names. “Not speaking about a party or person,” he added. Also Read: V-P Naidu says ‘dynasty is nasty but tasty to some people’

Amit Shah too slammed the Congress leader for his statement on dynastic politics when he said that his party has removed dynastic politics from India and introduced the politics of performance. “We do not believe in the politics of appeasement which is votebank politics. We have removed dynastic politics from India. We believe in the politics of performance.” Also Read: BJP has removed dynastic politics from India, says BJP President Amit Shah

Shah added that the Modi government showed political will in the last three years to take decisions unlike the previous Congress-led government which had suffered from policy paralysis.

