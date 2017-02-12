Arun Jaitley pays tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the current BJP-led government in the Centre was following the ideals of the late Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Jaitley garlanded a portrait of Upadhyaya on the occasion of the late leader’s death anniversary at a gathering of party workers after arriving here from Delhi.

Upadhyaya died five decades ago but his ideals continue to be the guiding force of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government which is implementing the policies aimed at improving economic conditions of the poor and farmers, Jaitley said.

“Pandit Upadhyaya gave a short slogan of “Har Haath Ko Kaam, Har Khet Ko Pani” (work for every hand and water for every field) that explained his ideology,” Jaitley said.

The NDA government had allocated substantial funds for irrigation sector, the Finance Minister pointed out.

Thanks to more funds for irrigation, the agricultural growth rate was 18-20 per cent in the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Jaitley also praised Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for organising job-fairs across the state on Satruday.