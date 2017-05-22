Arun Jaitley pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Kashmir

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today paid glowing tribute to the three soldiers who laid down their lives while foiling an infiltration bid by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam area. He said the evil designs of terrorists had been successfully foiled by the armed forces. “Infiltration bid by terrorists in the Naugam sector, Kashmir valley has been successfully foiled. Nation is proud of our soldiers.

“In the Naugam operation our soldiers killed 4 terrorists & foiled their evil design. Tributes to our 3 martyred soldiers,” Jaitley said on his official Twitter handle. The gunbattle ensued when alert army jawans foiled an infiltration bid by militants as part of an operation launched on May 20.

Four militants were also killed in the fierce shootout that began along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector.

