Indian soldiers mutilation: Pakistan’s denial carries no credibility, says Arun Jaitley

With Pakistan refusing to accept its Army’s role in the killing and beheading of two jawans in poonc, the government on Wednesday said denial by Pakistan has ‘no credibiltiy’. Talking to media, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley rubbished Pakistan’s claim that it was not involved in the mutilation of the bodies of the two soldiers on May 1. Pakistani military was involved in it, he told reporters. “The denial itself carries no credibility because the entire gamut of circumstances clearly indicates that this barbaric act of first killing two of our soldiers and then mutilating their bodies has been carried out with the active participation of the (Pakistani) army,” said Jaitley.

While replying to a question on India’s possible response to Pakistan’s action, he said, “Have faith in your army”.

He added that cover fire was provided to those who killed and mutilated the bodies of the two soldiers and Pakistan helped the perpetrators escape. “The fact that cover firing was provided to those who carried out this act….. they are helped to escape, in such a heavily guarded border where posts are within few meters of each other, this cannot happen without the protection or the participation or the actual indulgence of the army,” the defence minister said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistamn High Commissioner Abdul Basit and expressed grave concern over the incident. Jaishankar told Basit that India has “sufficient evidence” to prove that the two soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan army.

Jaishankar said that the attack on the Indian soldiers was “preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector (in vicinity of village Battal)”. He also said that “blood samples of Indian soldiers that have been collected and the trail of blood on Roza Nala (at the attack site) clearly shows that the killers returned across the Line of Control”.

Basit, however, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan Army but said he will convey the “content of the demarche” to his government.

Two Army jawans, Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and the BSF’s Head Constable Prem Sagar, were killed and their bodies mutilated in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. India says that a Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan was behind the incident close to the Line of Control.

