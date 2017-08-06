Arun Jaitley on Kerala political violence: Had it happened in BJP-ruled states, awards would have been returned

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday alleged that Kerala has always witnessed a spike in political violence under the CPI-M led LDF regime, insisting that the onus lies on the state government to ensure perpetrators of heinous crimes are brought to justice. “Sad that every time LDF is in power, incidents of violence increase. You have political opponents being killed,” Jaitley said while addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
Earlier in the day, Jaitley met family members of slain RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode, who was allegedly hacked to death by CPI(M) workers on July 29. “The kinds of wounds inflicted on Rajesh would have embarrassed even terrorists,” the Union Minister said.
However, the ruling party has vehemently denied the charge made by the BJP. The CPI(M) has claimed that the RSS-BJP combine was spreading a false propaganda on the issue of political violence.
“Let’s assume if the kind of political violence in Kerala had taken place in BJP or NDA ruled state, what would’ve happened,” asked Union Finance Minister Jaitley, adding: “Awards would have been returned, parliament would not have been allowed to function and campaigns would have been carried out within and outside country.”
Jaitley further said environment of violence will not come to an end until and unless police conduct a fair probe into such incidents. He also expressed hope that state government will take strict action against recurrence of any such incident. “Political will and determination by state government needed to discipline its own cadres rather than let them loose on political opponents,” said Jaitley.
The state has been witnessing a series of violence involving workers of BJP-RSS and CPI-M with the capital district rocked by incidents of attacks on houses of rival partymen in the past few days. Ahead of Jaitley’s visit, the CPI(M) had organised a dharna by the relatives of 21 party workers allegedly killed by RSS-BJP activists in the district and demanded that Jaitley should visit them also.
After meeting the family of murdered RSS worker, Jaitley had said: “Visited the family of our deceased karyakarta Rajesh, who was slaughtered in the most barbaric manner. This kind of violence will neither suppress ideology in Kerala nor it will be able to scare our workers. It will only increase their determination to work harder against those who are perpetuating this operation.”
“He belonged to the weaker section of the society. . Rajesh belonged to a poor family and now his family has no means of a livelihood. He was stabbed mercilessly and there were 70-80 wounds inflicted on his body, even enemies would not be as brutal as those involved in the murder. In the past few months party officers are being attacked, our workers are being attacked and their houses are being set ablaze,” Jaitley added.
Incidentally, Jaitley’s visit coincides with the all-party meeting convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan later in the day to ease out the political tensions in the state.
With inputs from ANI, PTI
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:46 pmJan this year , The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC ) , stated that there had been MASS GANG-R,A,P,E of 36 Tribal women in Chattisgarh by the police . If this had happened in non-BJP state there would have been nationwide protests , candle-light vigils , parliament would have been stalled , hysterical news-anchors would be jumping like monkeys demanding the resignation of the CM . But the mainstream media was completely SILENT , because their favorite party was in power.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:44 pmMr.Jaitley - is he an Union Minister of India or Union Minister of RSS, let him come out clearly what he is, by the way whatever they got 33 of Votes to form Govt., is not complete RSS votes, this is Indian public who got fed up with the Hypocrite Congress and preferred change, if he considered all 33 are RSS votes, he is wrong. RSS votes may not count even less than 1 , so let Minister be as a public servant of all India, we know he is a slave of RSS, that he has to maintain from his house, not from his position. If he is so kind hearted to visit the victim, why he didn't visit Mohammed Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan and Junaid and so many other Terror activities staged by his ideology RSS. An impression is that about Jaitley, he is best among worst ideology, but he proves that impression is wrong, he is also bird of same feather.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:43 pmWell said Mr Jaitley.As a keralait I know the exact position.after five to six years kerala Hindus has the same fate of kashmiri pundits.RIPReply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:42 pmWhat a joke ? 29 killings in the name of beef in past 6 months in bjp ruled states. Not a single condemnation from the so called defence minister. Now trying to play victim after CPM retaliates for killing 54 of their cadres all of them are Hindus !! people are highly educated in Kerala and are with high political awareness and knows exactly what is happening in the country and bjps hate and beef policies and cow terrorism. So the game is not going to work in KeralaReply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:37 pmwhy did u reach keeala so promptly? to polarize and preach hatred for votes ? If human lives were important to u...u would have also visited homes of so many innocent common ppl lynched by fake gaurakshaks.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:36 pmwhere are the award wapsi brigade hiding under veil these leftists are shedding crock tears to portray killers as victims these CPM familes of victims are not demonstrating before CPM CM to stop killing the victims are being chopped and killed mercilessly is this gods own country of it a killing state when killers are roaming CPM should resign if they cannot protect life of citzensReply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:34 pmHe is nery rigt is his words that is this had happened in NDA or BJP state then situation would have been different ,sme situation that happened in lynching case. I think noe awardees are sleeping wating for some muslim to be killed because when Hindu killed by hindu they don't care, what scare them is muslim is killed that too because of beef hahahahahahaReply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:34 pmThe public lyncings of Gav Rakshaks in states ruled by BJP are more hiedious than that on Rajesh. It is the duty of Jaitley to try and advocate peace in the state rather than incite violence in the name of the killing of one BJP worker. There is a man whose hands and legs were brutally dismembered by bjp workers, lying in the hospital at kozhikode without being able to move and Jaitley has the adaucity to ask him to come over and meet him in Trivandrum rather than his going over and meeting him in the hospital. Jaitley has the time to come over all the way from Delhi on Government to meet the kin of Rajesh and make a mountain of a mole hill, expressing his concern for the law and order situation in the state, (at the behest of his goonda and highly corrupt workers) But blatantly brushes aside a question as to why he is not visiting that dismembered person lying alive in hospital in spite of his wife havinbg written to about his condition and inability to travel.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 5:49 pmThis arrogant maron Jhooteley should himself be lynched.Reply
