Arun Jaitley on dialysis, kidney transplant surgery delayed

UNION FINANCE Minister Arun Jaitley has been put on dialysis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital ahead of a kidney transplant, which has now been delayed after he was put on observation for the second consecutive day, sources said on Sunday.

An official said, “Arun Jaitley will be kept on dialysis for some days before the kidney transplant is conducted. There is no definite date in mind for the surgery – it can happen any day.”

Doctors explained that dialysis is required in cases where kidneys are failing in order to ensure that the build-up of waste and toxins within the body can be removed. This increases the success rate of surgery and the recovery following it, they said. Initially the surgery had been planned for Sunday but sources said that Jaitley’s “chemical parameters”, particularly his existing diabetes, made doctors decide to delay it.

Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro Tower in AIIMS on Friday and has been under observation since Thursday. Tests are being done on him and the donor, whose identity has been kept a secret. While many visitors, family members and friends met the minister on Saturday at the facility meant for VVIPs, very tight restrictions were kept on Sunday, with the minister being kept under observation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited him on Sunday.

The transplant will be carried out by a team of senior doctors from AIIMS led by Dr V K Bansal. Dr Sandeep Guleria, a specialist from Apollo Hospitals and brother of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, is likely to carry out the operation. Jaitley had confirmed his illness in a tweet earlier, “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted.” AIIMS has refused to comment officially.

