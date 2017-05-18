Arun Jaitley, Mehbooba Mufti discuss funds flow to J&K

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar and discussed various issues pertaining to the state, including funds flow under the Prime Minister’s Development Plan. Jaitley, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday for the GST Council meet, had a 45-minute meeting with the chief minister. “Mehbooba Mufti discussed with the union finance minister the process of funds flow to the state, particularly the Prime Minister’s Development Plan, and sought timely and periodic release of funds under the plan,” officials said after the meeting.

The chief minister also sought liberal financial assistance, including restructuring of credit facility to business units, for the state and the youth who suffered due to the unrest of last year and floods of 2016, the officials added.

Jaitley, who holds the Defence portfolio as well, yesterday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control and in the hinterland in the valley at a meeting with top army officials. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was also present at the meeting.

