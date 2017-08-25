Arun Jaitley made BJP poll in-charge for Gujarat, Prakash Javadekar for Karnataka

Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar have been appointed BJP’s election in-charges for the Gujarat

and Karnataka Assembly polls, respectively. BJP chief Amit Shah also appointed four other Union ministers — Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh and P P Choudhary — as co-incharges for the Gujarat polls, scheduled for later this year. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the co-incharge in Karnataka, which votes early next year.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed the election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, also scheduled to vote later this year. The last Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were held in November and December 2012, respectively. The results were announced on December 20, 2012. The last Karnataka assembly polls were held in May 2013.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress in all three states. While it is in power in Gujarat, the Congress rules in the other two states. In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading the Congress charge against the BJP, which has made it clear that its state president B S Yeddyurappa will be its CM face.

