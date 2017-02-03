Arun Jaitley introduces note ban bill in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced a bill on demonetisation — The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill 2017 — in Lok Sabha on Friday amid protests by Trinamool Congress MPs. The bill aims at replacing the note ban ordinance that ends the liability of the government and the RBI on high-value notes demonetised in November last year. The bill makes holding, transfer and receiving of junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes a criminal offence, punishable with a minimum fine of Rs 10,000.

The note ban ordinance was approved by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 30. Any ordinance passed by a government must be replaced by a bill within 42 days of the commencement of a session or it will lapse.

The bill states that the government decided to demonetise high-value notes on the recommendations of the RBI’s

central board to eliminate unaccounted money and fake currency notes from the financial system.

As the Finance Minister stood up to introduce the bill in Lok Sabha, he was opposed by Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy, who termed the bill “illegal” and “anti-national”. Roy questioned Jaitley’s “right to speak”, adding “Let him go to the Rajya Sabha and speak”. In response, Jaitley questioned the member’s right to oppose the bill and said: “His objection is something other than legislative competence. His objection is this is not a good bill.”

An angry Roy said: “He (Jaitley) is not even a member of this house. He is not aware of the rules of the house.

Roy then said the question of legislative competence will arise later and that any member has the right to object to introduction of a bill.

“This bill is actually illegal because the basic statement by the Prime Minister (on demonetisation), without any notification on November 8 was illegal. No reference was made to Parliament…” Roy said.

