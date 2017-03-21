Arun Jaitley hosts reception for gallantry awardees

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hosted a reception for the armed forces personnel who were conferred gallantry awards. President Pranab Mukherjee had on Monday awarded Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and other awards to armed forces personnel at an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Major Rohit Suri, who led the army team that carried out the daring cross-border surgical strike last year, was awarded Kirti Chakra, which is the second highest peacetime gallantry award.

Naib Subedar Vijay Kumar, who was also a part of the team which carried out the surgical strike in September last year, was given the Shaurya Chakra.

