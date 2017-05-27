Arun Jaitley hails test firing of torpedo from Scorpene submarine

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under ‘Project 75’ of the Navy. Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under ‘Project 75’ of the Navy.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday congratulated scientists and engineers involved in the successful test-firing of a torpedo from the indigenously built Scorpene submarine.

“Congratulations to our scientists, engineers on successfully test firing torpedo from the first indigenously built Scorpene Class Submarine.

“This indigenously built stealth Submarine will soon add potent underwater capability to the Indian Navy,” Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

The test-firing of the torpedo was carried out on Saturday.

Six Scorpene-class submarines are being built under ‘Project 75’ of the Navy.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

