Arun Jaitley given additional charge of Defence Ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigns

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday was given additional charge of Defence Ministry after Manohar Parrikar resigned to take over the new role as Goa Chief Minister. President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Parrikar from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect and assigned the charge of the Ministry of Defence to Jaitley, in addition to his existing portfolios.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri Manohar Parrikar, from the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Arun Jaitely, Cabinet Minister, shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Defence, in addition to his existing portfolios,” reads the press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Parrikar will be swearing in as the Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday heading the BJP-led ministry which has the support of regional outfits and Independents. “I have tendered my resignation as Defence Minister and sent it to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)” Parrikar told PTI.

“I will be taking the oath tomorrow evening along with the cabinet ministers,” he added. Asked how many ministers would be sworn in, Parrikar said, “The decision on the number of ministers and other issues are being currently worked out. Once the cabinet is finalised, we will inform the media.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd