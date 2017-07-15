Arun Jaitley files petition to expedite DDCA trial

Arun Jaitley and Arvind Kejriwal Arun Jaitley and Arvind Kejriwal

Union minister Arun Jaitley filed an application in the Delhi High Court to expedite proceedings in the DDCA defamation case filed by him against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five AAP leaders.

“A person who has submitted to the majesty and jurisdiction of the High Court deserves to be protected from…vicious, offensive and malicious attack in garb of cross-examination,” the application said. “It is evident that the defendant (Kejriwal) was attempting to delay the trial in the present suit. He has made a mockery of the evidence proceedings before this… court,” it added.

Counsel for Jaitley, Manik Dogra, said, “The applicant (Jaitley) has sought damages (of Rs 10 crore) for false malicious, concocted, and per se defamatory allegations made by each of the defendants against the applicant and his family members.”

As the suit was at the stage of cross-examination, Kejriwal’s counsel Ram Jethmalani had examined Jaitley on four occasions this year. During the proceedings, the questions put to Jaitley were “ex-facie abusive and defamatory”, the application said. Besides, the questions were “designed to annoy/insult” Jaitley, it added.

