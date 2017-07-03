Latest News
  • Defence Minister Arun Jaitley congratulates DRDO on successful missile test

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley congratulates DRDO on successful missile test

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley complimented the DRDO and said the successful test firing. "The indigenously built Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) missile, which has a capability of engaging multiple targets, was test-fired from a test range along the Odisha coast.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 3, 2017 8:12 pm
Arun Jaitley, Ministry of defence, defence minister Arun Jaitley, DRDO, missile test, Air Missile, Indian army, India Defence, Indian express news “Congratulations to DRDO for successfully test firing Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. This will add to India’s defence capabilities,” Arun Jaitley tweeted. (Photo: PTI)
Related News

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the successful test firing of a quick reaction surface-to-air missile paved the way for complete indigenisation of surface-to-air missiles. He complimented the DRDO and said the successful test firing will add to India’s defence capabilities. “The indigenously built Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) missile, which has a capability of engaging multiple targets, was test-fired from a test range along the Odisha coast on Monday.

“Congratulations to DRDO for successfully test firing Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. This will add to India’s defence capabilities,” Jaitley tweeted. The missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km. Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all- weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 03: Latest News