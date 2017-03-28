Arun Jaitley briefs MPs about GST bills introduced in Lok Sabha

In picture, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav) In picture, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today briefed lawmakers about the four GST bills introduced in Lok Sabha which will be taken up for consideration tomorrow.

Jaitley told MPs that the passage of these bills, which were introduced in the Lower House yesterday, will result in one-nation one-tax regime, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters after the meeting.

The Finance Minister explained in detail the four bills–Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law–to MPs and how they would be beneficial to the common man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said that the government wants to build consensus for the passage of these bills. Modi was also present in the meeting.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was also present in the meeting and he formally joined the BJP in presence of Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

During the meet, Congress leader and former Union Minister M V Rajasekharan’s letter showering praise on the Prime Minister was discussed.

They also discussed the Union Cabinet’s decision approving the setting up a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes with constitutional status.

The Cabinet had also cleared a proposal for dissolving the National Commission for Backward classes and repealing the law under which it was established.

