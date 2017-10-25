Must-reads
Congress didn’t take a single step against black money when in power: Arun Jaitley

Slamming the Congress party for inaction against black money, Jaitley said they had adequate opportunity to be in power but couldn't recollect a single step the party had taken against black money.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 25, 2017 4:39 pm
Arun Jaitley, Black money, Jaitley note ban, Jaitley black money, BJP black money, Jaitley blackmoney Union Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a Press Conference in National Media Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe November 8 as anti-black money day, adding that they will highlight anti-corruption steps taken since then. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Jaitley said the objective of note ban was to end black money. “Note ban was aimed at less cash economy. Major objectives behind exercise already achieved,” he said.

Slamming the Congress party for inaction against black money, Jaitley said they had adequate opportunity to be in power and curb black money but they didn’t. “I can’t recollect a single significant step that they ever took against black money. They had reconciled to India living with a shadow economy. It is understandable this would never be on political agenda of Congress leadership.”

