Arun Jaitley asks lawmakers to be aggressive on topics, not people during Parliament debates

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday cautioned fellow lawmakers against targeting individuals in legislative debates, adding that one should be “aggressive on issues not people”. He said mere statements should be avoided as those who fail to prove their charges against others often lose credibility.

Addressing a conference of MPs and MLAs in the parliament’s Central Hall here, Jaitley said serious discussions in the House get little attention as compared to widespread news coverage of pandemonium in the parliament. He said when an individual is targeted by a lawmaker during a debate in parliament, a small section enjoys the show. But today, in parliaments world over, the focus is on the subject of the debate, not on a person, he said.

The finance minister asserted that all states get an equal share of central taxes, adding that those who claim otherwise are only spreading “false propaganda”. He also asked the lawmakers to invest in sound research to strengthen their views on various topics of debate.

