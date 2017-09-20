Arun Jaitley affidavit against AAP leader in Delhi HC

Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo) Arun Jaitley (PTI Photo)

Union minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court opposing the plea of AAP leader Deepak Bajpai, which challenged a trial court order in the criminal defamation case.

According to the affidavit, Bajpai had “miserably failed” to make out any case for seeking condonation of such “egregious delay” of 458 days in filing the plea.

It was clear that the plea was filed with “malafide intention” to delay the ongoing trial. “In any event, the petitioner’s (Bajpai’s) engagement with elections cannot be a ground for condoning such a gross delay…” said the affidavit adding, “It is clear that the delay is not only deliberate and intentional but also calculated to defeat the ends of justice.” Justice I S Mehta has posted the matter for further hearing on September 21.

