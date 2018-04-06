Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, will undergo surgery tomorrow Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, will undergo surgery tomorrow

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday evening admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant operation tomorrow, PTI reported. The 65-year-old minister has been suffering from a kidney ailment and hasn’t returned to office since Monday. He has not even taken oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister, who cancelled his scheduled visit to London for the 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue next week, had confirmed his illness in a tweet yesterday. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted,” he had tweeted.

I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 5, 2018

Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment, but said he was “currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.” He is likely to be operated by nephrologist Dr Sandeep Guleria from Apollo hospital, also brother of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, who is a family friend of Jaitley.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has tweeted for Jaitley’s speedy recovery.

I’m truly sorry to hear this @arunjaitley ji. I pray for your speedy recovery. http://t.co/NWRFo9ep9a — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2018

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but he had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications.

He had a heart surgery several years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

