Arun Jaitley a burden on Gujarat, says Yashwant Sinha

Arun Jaitley addressing a delegation while speaking on the GST issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar. (Reuters) Arun Jaitley addressing a delegation while speaking on the GST issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar. (Reuters)

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday slammed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the “ad hoc” implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and said that Jaitley, who has been elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, is a “burden” on the people of the state.

“I want to tell you that I do not consider the finance minister a Gujarati… He might have been elected from Gujarat, but he is a burden on you. If he had not been elected from here, then a Gujarati would have got a chance in Rajya Sabha,” Sinha told mediapersons here.

Sinha, who is currently touring Gujarat, is expected to speak at public forums — organised under the banner “Time to speak up now” — in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara. Sinha blamed Jaitley for being “directly responsible” for all the “anomalies” in the GST.

“The finance minister believes in the principle — ‘heads I win, tails you lose’… He cannot take credit for imposing on the country a deeply flawed tax system. The country and the people of the country are well within their rights to demand that he should lose his job,” the senior BJP leader added.

