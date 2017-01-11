Arudra festival celebrated with fervour in Puducherry

People across Puducherry offered worship at various saivite temples today on the occasion of Arudra festival. Special poojas, abishegams and aradhanas were performed to the deity and his consort Sivagamasundari at Chidambaram Padapooja Ambalathadum Swamigal Mutt.

The head of the Mutt, Kanagasabai performed poojas and aradhanas to the idols of Lord Natarja and his consort. The festival was a major event at the over 400-year-old shrine of Kalatheeswarar temple in the heart of the town.

The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Nataraja (dancing form of Lord Shiva), which occurs in the Tamil month of Margazhi (December and January). Processional deities of Lord Nataraja and his consort were taken around the important streets in the town last night as a prelude to the celebration.