Artistes write to PM Modi over ‘irregularities’ in R-day awards

Several artistes from Karnataka have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, alleging irregularities in the awarding of prizes to folk performers and tableaux in this year’s Republic Day parade. Seeking a probe into the matter, artistes from Karnataka who were part of the parade have written to Modi, alleging “unholy nexus” for many years between a few contractors and the defence establishments in awarding tableaux project and prizes.

“We would like to bring to your attention some issues concerning selection of prizes awarded to folk artistes and to the tableaux, which, we believe is not proper.

“…we believe (it) should be looked into and probed so that the Republic Day parade remains a celebration of India without any corrupt practices,” according to a letter to the Prime Minister signed by 12 artistes from the southern state.

They said selection of prizes and the process are not transparent and politics has seeped into the process of decision-making.