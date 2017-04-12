Article on Defecation Campaign: Madhya Pradesh government issues notice to IAS officer over article

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notice to IAS officer Deepali Rastogi and asked her to explain her article on Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign, which is one of the Narendra Modi government’s pet projects. Rastogi, who is the Commissioner, Tribal Welfare, had written the article titled “some washroom wisdom’’ in The Hindu on April 1. “Don’t get me wrong; I’m all for toilets. After all, I am a city dweller. I am just uncomfortable with the way we are pushing it,’’ she wrote.

An official confirmed that the notice had been served. Minister Lalsingh Arya claimed that he had neither read the article nor was aware of the notice. Despite repeated attempts, the officer was unavailable for comments.

“…the goras are saying it’s unhygienic to leave your excreta out in the fields. That it causes underground water pollution. That it causes diarrhoea, even malnutrition. We must build a toilet within the house. Never mind the scarcity of water — that won’t be a problem. We must build overhead tanks. We will pump water into them. Sure we have electricity all the time to use those pumps. Sounds good, eh? Except that, strangely enough, the villagers who are building the toilets are not really using them. I wonder now, would it be possible to keep the toilets clean after multiple uses with the limited water we have? And what of the stench, claustrophobia?’’ asked Rastogi in the article.

Referring to the ODF, she wrote that the government-sponsored mega-construction drive has become an infrastructure project like building dams or roads. “Fast. It’s a run to change the centuries-old mindset in just a few months. Because the goras say it’s wrong to defecate in the open. And we get defensive. We rush to build toilets as though their absence was the only limiting factor. We don’t stop to think if there is a better alternative suited to our culture, stage of development and available resources. And we berate the uncouth village for defecating in the open.’’

