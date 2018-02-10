Article in Raj govt magazine: ‘Hitler read ancient Indian texts, wanted time machine’

Adolf Hitler. (Express archive photo) Adolf Hitler. (Express archive photo)

Adolf Hitler studied ancient Indian books and wanted to make a time machine, claims an article published in Shivira Patrika, the monthly magazine of Rajasthan’s secondary education department.

The article, titled ‘Prachin Bharaat aur Vigyan (Ancient India and science), is written by Deepak Joshi, a government school teacher from Bikaner, and is part of the February issue of the magazine.

“Albert Einstein ne bhi kai baar prachin bhartiya grantho ki bhuri bhuri prasangsa ki thi. Hitler bhi prachin bhartiya grantho par adhyan kar time machine banana chahte the (Albert Einstein also praised ancient Indian books several times. Hitler also studied ancient Indian books and wanted to make a time machine)” reads the article.

“Thousands of years before the Wright brothers, in the book ‘Vaimanik Shastra’ written by Maharshi Bhardwaj, one can find information about the structure and making of an aeroplane,” reads the article. Jaipal Singh Rathi, senior editor, Shivira, said, “Whatever is written in the articles is the personal opinion of the authors and we don’t tamper with them apart from making grammatical corrections.”

“I found it in several websites and books that Hitler wanted to make time machines and missiles after reading ancient Indian books. Even the Swastika found in our ancient books was taken by Germans,” Joshi said.

