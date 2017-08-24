Article 35 A: Separatists announce protest calendar

Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani (AP Photo) Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani (AP Photo)

Kashmir’s top separatist leadership has come out with a calendar to protest against possible tinkering with Article 35 A, which allows special rights and privileges to the citizens of the Jammu and Kashmir. The Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, issued a five-day protest calendar starting from August 25, calling it an RSS conspiracy to change the state’s demography.

Saying that the litigation on Article 35 A is aimed at “hurting our dignity”, the joint separatist leadership said that Kashmiris “fully know how to safeguard it”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App