Article 35-A row: J&K separatists call for shutdown on August 12

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Source: File) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Source: File)

Separatists in Kashmir on Monday called for a shutdown on August 12 to protest what they termed attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution and other issues. People are appealed to observe a shutdown on Saturday, August 12 against the attempts to abrogate the state subject law (Article 35-A) which has been in vogue here for centuries, separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik said in a joint statement in Srinagar.

They warned the Centre and the state government of a protest agitation if attempts are made to fiddle with Article 35-A. If these plans are not stopped, then we will appeal to people to come out and start an agitation, the statement said.

The also alleged that atrocities were being committed in the state. Article 35 A empower the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the state.

