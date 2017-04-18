Art of Living to launch river cleaning campaign in Maharashtra

The campaign would also include cleaning of rivers flowing in Pune district — Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Ramnadi, Indrayani, Krushna and Godavari. Express The campaign would also include cleaning of rivers flowing in Pune district — Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Ramnadi, Indrayani, Krushna and Godavari. Express

The Rural Development Programme of The Art of Living has announced the launch of a river cleaning campaign of seven major rivers in Maharashtra.

The announcement comes after an expert committee recently pointed out the damage to the Yamuna floodplains, caused by the Art of Living’s three-day cultural festival last year.

The panel added that the repair work would take at least 10 years and Rs 42 crore.

The cleaning campaign includes the rivers flowing in Pune district — Mula, Mutha, Pavana, Ramnadi, Indrayani, Krushna and Godavari. A recent water quality report had found these rivers to be the most polluted in the state.

As part of the Sri Sri Rural Development Project (SSRDP), the river would be cleaned through eco enzyme, which is used to purify water. The initiative will be carried out under the leadership of Maharashtra state coordinator of Art of Living, Rakesh Mali.

Art of Living will also provide free training for the preparation of eco enzyme, which will help save money required to purchase expensive chemical cleaning agents, said a press release.

Speaking about the nature-friendly cleanser, Mali said, “Eco enzyme is an organic solution produced by the simple fermentation of jaggery, fresh vegetable or fruit waste and water, in 1:3:10 proportions. There are numerous benefits of using this — first of which is that it purifies the water. It can also be used as an air freshener, a household cleaning agent, an insect repellent, or to clean after the pets, among others. More importantly, it does not harm the soil, since it’s organic. It can also convert garbage in the housing societies into a fertiliser, which can be used for the society garden.”

Mali added that he had also appealed to the residents to actively participate in the campaign and prepare enzymes at home. The Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravishankar, will launch the campaign on April 19 6.30 pm during a “satsang” at the grounds opposite Pethkat Samrajya, Kothrud.

