Kolkata wetlands: NGT passes demolition order, AOL says our view not considered

DAYS AFTER the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) eastern zonal bench ordered demolition of a building owned by a Trust that is part of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living (AOL) Foundation for encroaching on a Kolkata wetland, the AOL has said that the green body did not “at all consider merits of the case, and has fallen in complete error”.

In a written response to The Indian Express, AOL Foundation claimed that Kolkata NGT “ordered demolition of Temple of Knowledge, the structure owned by Vaidic Dharma Sansthan Trust”, without giving the latter an opportunity to explain its stand.

The Trust, AOL contends, was not given “any opportunity…to deal with the order…or examine and test (its) correctness…and point out how the order is patently invalid and erroneous”.

The Trust is part of AOL Foundation, which says it now has “no option but to move the higher court for a fair adjudication”.

On October 25, a two-member of Justice S P Wangdi and Prof (Dr) P C Mishra directed East Kolkata Wetlands Management Authority (EKWMA) to demolish the structure constructed by the Vaidic trust, observing that it had encroached upon the protected East Kolkata wetland.

The bench noted that in view of the ‘’established fact” that the building “encroached upon the protected East Kolkata Wetland”, it is left to the EKWMA to take appropriate steps to remove illegal structures under the East Kolkata Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Act, 2006. The NGT also asked EKWMA to consider imposing appropriate penalty.

The Tribunal observed, “The entire process for removal of illegal structures…shall be completed within three months without fail. Compliance report shall be filed…in the first week of February 2018.”

But accusing the NGT of “mechanically” accepting EKWMA’s order against the Vaidic Trust, “without testing correctness” of the order, the AOL said, “It (NGT) has not considered merits of the case and has fallen in complete error.” According to AOL, the NGT relied on an order passed by EKWMA, but the Authority’s order “has not been furnished to (the) Trust, and the Trust is totally unaware of the order”.

The AOL said although there are “more than a thousand private and commercial projects, schools, colleges in the wetland area…we have been singled out in spite of being a not-for-profit and charitable organisation”.

