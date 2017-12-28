Arson in Sultanpur over murder: Mob tries to set ablaze two cops

Arson in Sultanpur over murder: The arson and brick-batting lasted around two hours and the mob had dispersed by the time additional police personnel reached the spot on Monday evening. Arson in Sultanpur over murder: The arson and brick-batting lasted around two hours and the mob had dispersed by the time additional police personnel reached the spot on Monday evening.

An angry mob tried to set two officers ablaze and torched a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) and three motorcycles after a shop owner was shot dead in Sultanpur district on Monday evening. The arson and brick-batting lasted around two hours, and the mob had dispersed by the time additional police personnel reached the spot.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kadipur area, D P Shukla, said the incident took place at Rahul Nagar market, where three youths on a bike arrived at a shop selling diesel and kerosene and fired at its owner Gaurav Singh (22). Singh died on the spot, added the CO.

The CO further said a PRV stationed around 60 metres away reached the shop on hearing the gunshots. As Sub-Inspector (SI) Shri Ram and Constable Durgesh Kumar got off the vehicle, they were beaten up by a group of local residents. Someone from the mob poured kerosene on both policemen, the CO said. The officers and the PRV driver escaped. The mob then set the PRV ablaze, the CO added.

The station officer, four sub-inspectors and four to five constables from the local police station then reached the spot, but were outnumbered by the mob, which began to pelt them with stones. As the officers fled, the mob torched three of their bikes as well, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the cases so far. Police suspect old enmity between the victim’s family and that of the accused as the possible motive behind the murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App